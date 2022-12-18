Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $345.84 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

