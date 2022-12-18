MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

MCFT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MasterCraft Boat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.