MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
MCFT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
