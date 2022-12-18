McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Update

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $219,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

MKC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 2,481,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.