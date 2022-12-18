McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,631. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day moving average is $256.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

