Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 370,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $227,700 over the last 90 days. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.