Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

