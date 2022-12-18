Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 649,800 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 844,700 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $10.92 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

