Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.0208 on Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and $250,647.37 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.
Metadium Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
