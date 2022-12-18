Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.53 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Metahero has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $154,463.55 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

