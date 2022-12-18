Metal (MTL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.75 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Metal has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $905.50 or 0.05420861 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00486033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

