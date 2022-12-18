MetaMUI Price Hits $0.11 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $52.56 million and $106,175.48 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.06 or 0.05305875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00487259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.99 or 0.28870306 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

