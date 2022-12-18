Metawar (METAWAR) Price Hits $0.0008

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $173.09 million and $8.27 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00082423 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

