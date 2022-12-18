Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $76.85 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $29.48 or 0.00175673 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $76.85 million and approximately $11,731.25 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $888.82 or 0.05299450 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00487384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,843.36 or 0.28877768 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 29.49875137 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $22,004.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.