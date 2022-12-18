Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 163 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $372,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

