Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

