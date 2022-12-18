Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has $191.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $186.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.14.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $193.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $321.30.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

