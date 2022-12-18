Monero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53.68 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $143.16 or 0.00856995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $53.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,704.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00382709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00095240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00611113 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00270019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00258753 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,215,224 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

