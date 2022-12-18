Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.10.

Ameren Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

