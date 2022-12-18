Morgan Stanley Cuts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $42.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 234.05%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,252 shares of company stock worth $3,782,060. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

