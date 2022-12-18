Morgan Stanley Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $42.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.08.

MAXR stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 347,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 328,446 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

