MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $47.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.39.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

