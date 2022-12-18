MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %
MSADY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
