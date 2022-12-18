MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MSADY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.