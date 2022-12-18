My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $186,480.44

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $829,745.41 and $186,480.44 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.12 or 0.01484141 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009935 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022977 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00032755 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000485 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.16 or 0.01675788 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

