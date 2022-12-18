Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.