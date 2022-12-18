National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7146 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

NTIOF stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

