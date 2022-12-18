Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0347

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $12,609.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00116549 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00201830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00038536 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,090,848 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

