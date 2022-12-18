Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

