Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Raised to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €60.00 ($63.16) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nemetschek from €72.50 ($76.32) to €61.25 ($64.47) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($78.95) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nemetschek from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nemetschek from €69.00 ($72.63) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nemetschek from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.04.

NEMTF opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

