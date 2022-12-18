Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.47.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

