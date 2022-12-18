NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

