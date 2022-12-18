NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $168,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.14. 16,949,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

