Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.82 on Friday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $258.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.42. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

