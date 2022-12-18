NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 326,347 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,865,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.