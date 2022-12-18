NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Reaches $242.53 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $36.78 or 0.00219913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $242.53 million and approximately $3,349.83 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00015998 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 36.93404365 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,364.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

