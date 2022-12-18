Oasis Network Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $220.03 million and $8.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

