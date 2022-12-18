Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0379 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $217.12 million and $7.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.31 or 0.07054056 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021777 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03833176 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,911,258.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.