Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.76.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $96,636,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

