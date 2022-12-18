Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $89.93 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

