Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Ontology has a total market cap of $143.34 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.23 or 0.07065277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022096 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

