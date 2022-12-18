OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPAL. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

