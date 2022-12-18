Oppenheimer Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $34.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

