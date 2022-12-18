Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $51.07 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Orchid has a market cap of $51.07 million and $1.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00016504 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00219580 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

