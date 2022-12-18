Orchid Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Orchid has a market cap of $50.90 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00016067 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00219382 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07508959 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,302,417.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

