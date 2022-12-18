Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.43.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,381 shares of company stock worth $1,142,743. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

