Pacific Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

