Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

