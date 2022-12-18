PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $36.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
PAR Technology Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:PAR opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $56.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.