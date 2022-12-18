PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $36.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.