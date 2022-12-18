Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.27 million and $682,513.36 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002676 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011691 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
