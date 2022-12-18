Persistence Achieves Market Cap of $73.25 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $73.25 million and approximately $282,943.88 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 158,590,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,090,198 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

