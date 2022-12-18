Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,679,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 617,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,261,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 961,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

